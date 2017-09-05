Here & Now
Hurricane Irma Now A Powerful Category 5 Storm
Hurricane season is in full swing and another powerful storm is brewing in the Atlantic. Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in the Virgin Islands, Cuba, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico this week. Florida is also taking precautions for Irma's blow.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, about Hurricane Irma.
This segment aired on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
