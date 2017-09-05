Here & Now
Lego To Cut 1,400 Jobs After Surprising Drop In Sales
The maker of Lego bricks has reported its first drop in revenue since 2004, a hit that has prompted the Danish company to call for 1,400 layoffs.
Meanwhile victims of Hurricane Harvey face a long road to recovery — one that, for many, includes a gauntlet of insurance claims.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about Lego's move and tips for homeowners navigating insurance policies after Harvey.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
