Lego To Cut 1,400 Jobs After Surprising Drop In Sales

The maker of Lego bricks has reported its first drop in revenue since 2004, a hit that has prompted the Danish company to call for 1,400 layoffs.

Meanwhile victims of Hurricane Harvey face a long road to recovery — one that, for many, includes a gauntlet of insurance claims.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about Lego's move and tips for homeowners navigating insurance policies after Harvey.