How NAFTA Talks, Border Wall Are Affecting U.S.-Mexico Relations

Trade negotiators met for a second round of talks on NAFTA over the weekend. President Trump has threatened to pull out of the agreement if it can't be renegotiated.

The Trump administration recently chose four contractors to begin building prototypes of a border wall, which Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Mexican journalist Carlos Puig (@puigcarlos) about how President Trump's tough talk on Mexico and the border wall is affecting U.S.-Mexico relations.