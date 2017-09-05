In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 5, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of the Trump administration's plan to rescind the Obama-era DACA program, including how the decision will reverberate politically. Also we turn to the latest on news from North Korea, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called tougher sanctions on the country "useless." And, dozens of hospitals and clinics had to care for victims of Hurricane Harvey while suffering its devastating impacts themselves. How are medical professionals learning from these storms in an effort to be better prepared for future natural disasters? You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.