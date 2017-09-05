Here & Now
Volunteers Bring Sweet Relief To North Texas Shelters
Thousands of people who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey are being sheltered in Dallas. Volunteers decided to bring a little bit of fun to the evacuees including free ice cream, zoo and museum passes and football tickets.
Courtney Collins (@courtneylc82) of KERA reports.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
