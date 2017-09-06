Here & Now
After 3 Years, IBM's Watson Disappoints In Cancer Care
Three years ago, IBM began selling its cloud-based supercomputer Watson to hospitals as a revolutionary tool in diagnosing and treating cancer. But according to an investigation by STAT, many hospitals and doctors say Watson has had trouble learning about different types of cancer, let alone suggesting the best course of treatment.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with STAT's Ike Swetlitz (@ikeswetlitz) about the findings.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
