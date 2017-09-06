Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

After 3 Years, IBM's Watson Disappoints In Cancer Care

September 06, 2017
The logo of IBM is seen at their booth prior to the opening of the CeBIT IT fair on March 5, 2012 in Hanover, central Germany. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Three years ago, IBM began selling its cloud-based supercomputer Watson to hospitals as a revolutionary tool in diagnosing and treating cancer. But according to an investigation by STAT, many hospitals and doctors say Watson has had trouble learning about different types of cancer, let alone suggesting the best course of treatment.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with STAT's Ike Swetlitz (@ikeswetlitz) about the findings.

