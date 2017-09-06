Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Poolside's New Album 'Heat' Delivers Relaxed, Daytime Disco

September 06, 2017
Jeffrey Paradise (left) and Filip Nikolic of Poolside. (Courtesy Dustin Beatty)MoreCloseclosemore
The Los Angeles-based duo Poolside has been described as "daytime disco" — relaxed beats, high vocals and a wash of smooth electronics. It's the kind of music you might expect to hear while lounging by the side of a pool.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Poolside duo Filip Nikolic (@FilipNikolic) and Jeffrey Paradise (@JeffreyParadise) about their latest album, "Heat."

Music From The Segment

"And The Sea," Heat (2017)

"Harvest Moon," Pacific Standard Time (2012)

"Feel Alright," Heat (2017)

"Which Way To Paradise," Heat (2017)

"Hot In The Shade," Heat (2017)

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

