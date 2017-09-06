September 6, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we track Hurricane Irma as it bears down on Puerto Rico and Florida, and hear how the city of Miami Beach is preparing for the storm from Mayor Philip Levine. Also, we speak with the superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools, who said Tuesday that the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program will be "devastating" to students and staff in the majority Hispanic district. And the Los Angeles-based duo Poolside's music features laid-back beats, high vocals and a wash of smooth electronics. Filip Nikolic and Jeffrey Paradise join us to discuss their latest album, "Heat." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.