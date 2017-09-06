Here & Now
Students From Countries In Conflict Reflect On The Plight Of Refugees
As students return to classes this week, one group is studying how to improve the lives of refugees. The global scholars program at World Learning's School For International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont, offers graduate scholarships to students fleeing violence in their own countries, and who want to make a difference for refugees around the world.
Here & Now's Robin Young meets Fadia Thabet (@FadiaThabet), a young woman from Yemen.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
