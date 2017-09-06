How Should Students Ask For Letters Of Recommendation? A List Of Do's And Don'ts

Now that school's back in session, first-year college students are making the adjustment to campus life, which can be a big change from high school. And high school seniors who are applying to college should be thinking about who to ask for recommendation letters.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lisa Micele (@LisaMicele), director of college counseling at the University of Illinois Laboratory High School in Urbana, Illinois, to get some advice for students.

8 Tips For High School Seniors Seeking Letters Of Recommendation