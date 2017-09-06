Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Overrules GOP With Deal On Spending, Debt, Harvey Aid

September 06, 2017
President Trump (top right) and Vice President Mike Pence (top left) meet with: (clockwise from lower left) House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the Oval Office of the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with congressional leaders to discuss bipartisan issues. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary Wednesday and cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all part of an agreement to speed money to Harvey relief.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

With reporting from The Associated Press

This segment aired on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

