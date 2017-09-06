Here & Now
Trump Overrules GOP With Deal On Spending, Debt, Harvey Aid
President Trump overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary Wednesday and cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all part of an agreement to speed money to Harvey relief.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
With reporting from The Associated Press
This segment aired on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
