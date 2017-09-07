Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Antigua Was 'Lucky,' Reporter Says As Sister Island Barbuda Devastated By Irma06:49Download

Play
September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast as Irma, the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured, roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. (Johnny Jno-Baptiste/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast as Irma, the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured, roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. (Johnny Jno-Baptiste/AP)

Hurricane Irma devastated Barbuda on Wednesday and residents on its sister island, Antigua, which was less hard hit, are cleaning up and trying to help their neighbors.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update from Carl Joseph, a reporter for Antigua News Room (@AntiguaNewsRoom) news agency.

This segment aired on September 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news