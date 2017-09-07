Here & Now
Antigua Was 'Lucky,' Reporter Says As Sister Island Barbuda Devastated By Irma06:49Play
Hurricane Irma devastated Barbuda on Wednesday and residents on its sister island, Antigua, which was less hard hit, are cleaning up and trying to help their neighbors.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update from Carl Joseph, a reporter for Antigua News Room (@AntiguaNewsRoom) news agency.
This segment aired on September 7, 2017.
