Diapers Top The List Of Supplies For Hurricane Evacuees With Babies
In the aftermath of Harvey and with Hurricane Irma gaining strength in the Atlantic, people need essential items when they evacuate from their homes: medications, clothing and, for some families, diapers.
Courtney Collins (@courtneylc82) of KERA in Dallas reports that shelters are making sure they're well-stocked.
This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
