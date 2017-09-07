Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Says His City Is 'Ready' For Irma

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Motorists head north on U.S. Route 1, in Tavernier, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Alan Diaz/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Motorists head north on U.S. Route 1, in Tavernier, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Alan Diaz/AP)

As Hurricane Irma brings devastating winds closer to the mainland United States, the 6 million people who live in South Florida are preparing for the worst. Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday issued an evacuation order for people living east of U.S. Route 1.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler (@JackSeiler) about how the city is preparing.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news