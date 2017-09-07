Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Hurricane Irma Makes Its Way Through Caribbean, Wreaking Havoc

September 07, 2017
A photo taken on Sept. 6, 2017, shows a car turned onto its side in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin after the passage of Hurricane Irma. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Irma continued to make its way through the Caribbean Thursday. Puerto Rico suffered power outages, but was spared the extensive devastation experienced by Saint Martin, Barbuda and other smaller islands.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson finds out what to expect next with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

