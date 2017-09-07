Here & Now
Support the news
Hurricane Irma Makes Its Way Through Caribbean, Wreaking Havoc
Hurricane Irma continued to make its way through the Caribbean Thursday. Puerto Rico suffered power outages, but was spared the extensive devastation experienced by Saint Martin, Barbuda and other smaller islands.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson finds out what to expect next with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news