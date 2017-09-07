Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Police Suspect Teenage Boy Of Starting Large Oregon Wildfire

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Pedestrians walk off the Bridge of the Gods, which spans the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon states, as smoke from the Eagle Creek wildfire obscures the Oregon hills in the background near Stevenson, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Randy L. Rasmussen/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Pedestrians walk off the Bridge of the Gods, which spans the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon states, as smoke from the Eagle Creek wildfire obscures the Oregon hills in the background near Stevenson, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Randy L. Rasmussen/AP)

A massive forest fire in Oregon is still burning Thursday, having already charred over 30,000 acres and caused hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. State police in Oregon now believe they've found the teenager responsible for starting the fire.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Amelia Templeton (@ameliaOPB), reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news