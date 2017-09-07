Here & Now
Police Suspect Teenage Boy Of Starting Large Oregon Wildfire
A massive forest fire in Oregon is still burning Thursday, having already charred over 30,000 acres and caused hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. State police in Oregon now believe they've found the teenager responsible for starting the fire.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Amelia Templeton (@ameliaOPB), reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting.
This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
