Mexican Women Are A Lifeline For Maryland's Crab Industry

September 08, 2017
  Armando Trull, WAMU
Harry Phillips with master picker Elpidia Martinez, one of 600 Mexican seasonal migrant workers, mostly women, who get H-2B visas to work in Maryland. The state’s seafood industry says each worker supports 2.5 American jobs. (Armando Trull/WAMU)MoreCloseclosemore
Harry Phillips with master picker Elpidia Martinez, one of 600 Mexican seasonal migrant workers, mostly women, who get H-2B visas to work in Maryland. The state’s seafood industry says each worker supports 2.5 American jobs. (Armando Trull/WAMU)

Each summer, around 600 Mexican women come to Hooper's Island in Maryland under the H-2B visa program to do jobs their employers say Americans don't want.

Armando Trull (@trulldc) of WAMU reports that for more than two decades, the women have helped keep the iconic seafood alive.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

