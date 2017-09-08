Here & Now
Mexican Women Are A Lifeline For Maryland's Crab Industry
Each summer, around 600 Mexican women come to Hooper's Island in Maryland under the H-2B visa program to do jobs their employers say Americans don't want.
Armando Trull (@trulldc) of WAMU reports that for more than two decades, the women have helped keep the iconic seafood alive.
