Here & Now
Support the news
What Happens To The Estimated 500,000 Cars Ruined By Harvey?
Hurricane Harvey ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in and around Houston.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with auto analyst Michelle Krebs (@MichKrebs) about what happens to those vehicles, and what used-car buyers should look for to be sure they're not being sold a storm-damaged car.
This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news