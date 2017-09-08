Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What Happens To The Estimated 500,000 Cars Ruined By Harvey?

September 08, 2017
A car floats in a street flooded with water in Lakeside Estate in Houston on Aug. 30, 2017. (Thomas B. Shea/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Harvey ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in and around Houston.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with auto analyst Michelle Krebs (@MichKrebs) about what happens to those vehicles, and what used-car buyers should look for to be sure they're not being sold a storm-damaged car.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

