In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 8, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with The Weather Channel hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross, who says Hurricane Irma will be even worse than Hurricane Andrew — which in 1992 became the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. Also, President Trump shocked lawmakers this week with a decision to make a deal with Democrats on hurricane relief money and other government spending. NPR's Susan Davis joins us to discuss the week in politics. And cities across the country, from Chicago to Boston, are already looking to aggressively pursue a bid for a new Amazon headquarters in their backyard. MSNBC's Ali Velshi tells us more about how the retail giant's move might play out. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.