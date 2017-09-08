Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Blame The Internet: 6-Second 'Snackable' Ads Make Their Way To TV

September 08, 2017
Those super-brief ads that air before videos on the web are making their way to your TV screen: Fox is introducing them this weekend to NFL viewers.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu) about what six-second ads might mean for TV viewers.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

