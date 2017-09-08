Social Media Buzz: From Irma To DACA

As Hurricane Irma nears Florida, people are taking to social media to share their advice about how best to prepare. Meanwhile, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally share their fears about what will happen to them now that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is being phased out.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week in social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.