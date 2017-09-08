Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Social Media Buzz: From Irma To DACA

September 08, 2017
As Hurricane Irma nears Florida, people are taking to social media to share their advice about how best to prepare. Meanwhile, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally share their fears about what will happen to them now that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is being phased out.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week in social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

