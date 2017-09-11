Here & Now
Equifax Cyberattack: What Consumers Should Do
Last week, the credit monitoring company Equifax announced that the personal information of more than 140 million Americans had been exposed in a cyberattack against the company.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what consumers can do now.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
