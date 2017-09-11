Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How One Florida Biologist And His More Than 150 Animals Fared During Irma

September 11, 2017
Joe Wasilewski, pictured here in 2012, works with a captured Nile crocodile, caught near his Homestead, Fla., home. Wasilewski survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and decided to stay this time around and face Irma. (J Pat Carter/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Joe Wasilewski, pictured here in 2012, works with a captured Nile crocodile, caught near his Homestead, Fla., home. Wasilewski survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and decided to stay this time around and face Irma. (J Pat Carter/AP)

Joe Wasilewski is in Homestead, Florida. He was there in 1992, survived Hurricane Andrew and decided to stay this time around and face Irma.

Wasilewski is a herpetologist with more than 150 animals that he takes to lectures and rents out to TV shows — alligators, snakes, lizards and more. He joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about how he and the animals are doing.

This segment aired on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

