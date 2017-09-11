Here & Now
How One Florida Biologist And His More Than 150 Animals Fared During Irma
Joe Wasilewski is in Homestead, Florida. He was there in 1992, survived Hurricane Andrew and decided to stay this time around and face Irma.
Wasilewski is a herpetologist with more than 150 animals that he takes to lectures and rents out to TV shows — alligators, snakes, lizards and more. He joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about how he and the animals are doing.
This segment aired on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
