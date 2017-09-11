Here & Now
Trump Observes 9/11 Anniversary At White House, Pentagon
At the White House and the Pentagon Monday morning, the president and first lady observed the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss President Trump's remarks, and also to look ahead to the week in politics.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
