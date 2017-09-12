Here & Now
What Airports Need To Reopen After Disasters
Airports across Florida are reopening Tuesday following closures due to Hurricane Irma. In order to get up and running again, airlines face many logistical hurdles in terms of getting equipment and workers where they need to be.
Plus, airlines have to look at the long-term losses that might come from hurricane damage. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Seth Kaplan of Airline Weekly.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
