Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What Airports Need To Reopen After Disasters

September 12, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
People crowd Fort Lauderdale International Airport as evacuation is underway for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 7, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People crowd Fort Lauderdale International Airport as evacuation is underway for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 7, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Airports across Florida are reopening Tuesday following closures due to Hurricane Irma. In order to get up and running again, airlines face many logistical hurdles in terms of getting equipment and workers where they need to be.

Plus, airlines have to look at the long-term losses that might come from hurricane damage. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Seth Kaplan of Airline Weekly.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news