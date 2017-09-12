Here & Now
Avett Brothers Discuss 'True Sadness' Of Divorce In Feature-Length Documentary
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd sits down with Seth and Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers to talk about a new film about the making of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "True Sadness."
That album comes out today. The film is called "May It Last" and is in theaters for one day only.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
