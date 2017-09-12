Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Avett Brothers Discuss 'True Sadness' Of Divorce In Feature-Length Documentary

September 12, 2017
The Avett Brothers in an image from the documentary "May It Last." (Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd sits down with Seth and Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers to talk about a new film about the making of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "True Sadness."

That album comes out today. The film is called "May It Last" and is in theaters for one day only.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Peter O’Dowd Twitter Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

