Here & Now
Support the news
Democratic Strategist Weighs In On Hillary Clinton's Book
Today Hillary Clinton spoke with NPR's Morning Edition, about what she thinks went wrong in the 2016 election. Clinton has a new book out, titled "What Happened."
Here & Now political analyst Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye), a Democratic strategist, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to assess Clinton's argument that sexism, James Comey and Russian election interference were partly to blame for her loss.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news