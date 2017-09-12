Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

New Yorkers Head To The Polls In Mayoral Primary

September 12, 2017
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio votes in the Democratic primary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The mayor faces a crowded primary field, but no challengers with his organizing power or financial muscle, as he seeks a second term as the leader of the country's largest city. (Mark Lennihan/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Mayor Bill de Blasio is seeking a second term but first he has to clear today's primary, which features several other Democratic candidates. The winner will face Republican Nichole Malliotakis and independent candidate Bo Dietl in November.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WNYC's Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) about the race.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

