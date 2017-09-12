Here & Now
Support the news
New Yorkers Head To The Polls In Mayoral Primary
Mayor Bill de Blasio is seeking a second term but first he has to clear today's primary, which features several other Democratic candidates. The winner will face Republican Nichole Malliotakis and independent candidate Bo Dietl in November.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WNYC's Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) about the race.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news