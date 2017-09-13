Here & Now
Alaska Town Relies On Beaver Dam For Drinking Water
Providing safe drinking water to rural communities in the U.S. is often a challenge, and many can't afford to fix or upgrade their systems without government support. In Alaska, some 30 rural towns do not have running water.
The village of Angoon, with 400 residents, does have a public water system. But as Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) of Alaska's Energy Desk reports, it's supported by a beaver dam.
