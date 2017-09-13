Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Alaska Town Relies On Beaver Dam For Drinking Water

September 13, 2017
  • Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk
Providing safe drinking water to rural communities in the U.S. is often a challenge, and many can't afford to fix or upgrade their systems without government support. In Alaska, some 30 rural towns do not have running water.

The village of Angoon, with 400 residents, does have a public water system. But as Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) of Alaska's Energy Desk reports, it's supported by a beaver dam.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

