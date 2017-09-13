Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Remembering Same-Sex Marriage Pioneer Edith Windsor

September 13, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Edith Windsor leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the dedication of the Stonewall National Monument, outside the Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, Monday, June 27, 2016. (Richard Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Edith Windsor leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the dedication of the Stonewall National Monument, outside the Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, Monday, June 27, 2016. (Richard Drew/AP)

Edith Windsor died Tuesday at the age of 88. In 2010, she sued the federal government over the Defense of Marriage Act. The court eventually ruled that same-sex couples in some states could get federal benefits, and in 2015, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.

NPR's Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) profiled Windsor in 2015, and we listen back to her report.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news