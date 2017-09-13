Here & Now
Remembering Same-Sex Marriage Pioneer Edith Windsor
Edith Windsor died Tuesday at the age of 88. In 2010, she sued the federal government over the Defense of Marriage Act. The court eventually ruled that same-sex couples in some states could get federal benefits, and in 2015, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.
NPR's Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) profiled Windsor in 2015, and we listen back to her report.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
