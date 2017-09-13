Here & Now
Support the news
Why Some Schools Are Extending The School Day
School districts around the country have been experimenting with changing the amount of time students spend in school — some have added time to the school year, and some schools in Washington, D.C., Boston and Corpus Christi, Texas, among others, have added time to the school day.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Maria Ferguson (@mvferg), executive director of the Center on Education Policy at George Washington University, about whether more time in the school day improves learning.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news