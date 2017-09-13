Why Some Schools Are Extending The School Day

School districts around the country have been experimenting with changing the amount of time students spend in school — some have added time to the school year, and some schools in Washington, D.C., Boston and Corpus Christi, Texas, among others, have added time to the school day.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Maria Ferguson (@mvferg), executive director of the Center on Education Policy at George Washington University, about whether more time in the school day improves learning.