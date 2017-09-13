In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of the Irma cleanup effort in Florida with an update on housing challenges from NPR's Leila Fadel, and a report on damage in the Florida Keys from The Miami Herald's David Ovalle. Also, the summer is (unfortunately) coming to a close. KCRW's Chris Muckley shares tunes to help us look back and celebrate the season. And two recent studies have found strong evidence that intestinal bacteria play a role in multiple sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune disease. Sharon Begley of our partners at STAT tells us more about what the findings mean. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.