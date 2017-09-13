Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Studies Show Link Between Multiple Sclerosis And Gut Bacteria

September 13, 2017
An MRI scan of a brain from a person with multiple sclerosis. (National Institutes of Health/Flickr)MoreCloseclosemore
Two recent studies have found strong evidence that intestinal bacteria play a role in multiple sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune disease. The studies advance our understanding of how the microbiome is linked to multiple sclerosis and what potential treatments or prevention methods might be developed for the disease.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Sharon Begley (@sxbegle) of our partners at STAT about what the findings mean.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

