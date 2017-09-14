Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

After Alleged Hate Crime Against Boy, New Hampshire Town Seeks Answers

September 14, 2017
  • Britta Greene, NHPR
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase speaks during the vigil. (Britta Greene/NHPR)MoreCloseclosemore
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase speaks during the vigil. (Britta Greene/NHPR)

Officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say there will be many conversations in the city about how to prevent violent and race-based attacks in the coming months after news broke last week that local teenagers had allegedly tried to hang a biracial boy.

About 100 people recently gathered in a park outside city hall for a vigil in response. Britta Greene (@brittalhg) from New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news