After Alleged Hate Crime Against Boy, New Hampshire Town Seeks Answers
Officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say there will be many conversations in the city about how to prevent violent and race-based attacks in the coming months after news broke last week that local teenagers had allegedly tried to hang a biracial boy.
About 100 people recently gathered in a park outside city hall for a vigil in response. Britta Greene (@brittalhg) from New Hampshire Public Radio reports.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
