So You Want To Be A Train Engineer?
A remote school near the Colorado-New Mexico border takes adult students back in time — to learn how to operate steam-powered locomotives. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad runs tourist trains each day and offers courses for would-be steam engineers.
Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Colorado Public Radio went along for a ride.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
