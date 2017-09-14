Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

So You Want To Be A Train Engineer?

September 14, 2017
  • Jenny Brundin, Colorado Public Radio
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

A remote school near the Colorado-New Mexico border takes adult students back in time — to learn how to operate steam-powered locomotives. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad runs tourist trains each day and offers courses for would-be steam engineers.

Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Colorado Public Radio went along for a ride.

This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news