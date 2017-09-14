Here & Now
How Presidents Use Distractions To Get Things Done
The same night Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, President Trump signed a directive banning transgender people from serving in the military.
Historians Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) tell Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that presidents have often made controversial moves while public attention is focused elsewhere.
Balogh and Connolly are co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
