How Presidents Use Distractions To Get Things Done

The same night Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, President Trump signed a directive banning transgender people from serving in the military.

Historians Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) tell Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that presidents have often made controversial moves while public attention is focused elsewhere.

Balogh and Connolly are co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.