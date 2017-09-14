Here & Now
Vandalism Of Francis Scott Key Statue Raises Questions About 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
The mayor of Baltimore says she has no plans to remove the city's monument to Francis Scott Key, after the words "racist anthem" were sprayed this week on a statue of him. Key wrote what would become the national anthem 205 years ago today while he was held captive on a British ship during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.
Loyola University professor Karsonya Wise Whitehead (@kayewhitehead) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to explain why some people think the anthem's rarely sung third verse is racist.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
