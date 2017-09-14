Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Rohingyas Facing 'Catastrophic' Humanitarian Situation, U.N. Says

September 14, 2017
Recently arrived Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid donations on Sept. 13, 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Around 370,000 Rohingya refugees have fled into Bangladesh since late August during the outbreak of violence in the Rakhine state. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled violence in their home country Myanmar and are now seeking shelter in neighboring Bangladesh.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt (@BBCJustinR), who has been tracking what's happening to these new refugees.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

