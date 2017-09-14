Here & Now
Rohingyas Facing 'Catastrophic' Humanitarian Situation, U.N. Says
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled violence in their home country Myanmar and are now seeking shelter in neighboring Bangladesh.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt (@BBCJustinR), who has been tracking what's happening to these new refugees.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
