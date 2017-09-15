Here & Now
Atul Gawande On How To Improve End-Of-Life Care
Surgeon and author Atul Gawande's book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End" examines how the treatment of the elderly and the dying can be improved, an issue which was brought home for Gawande when his father was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer.
Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about improving end-of-life care.
This segment aired on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
