Here & Now
Support the news
New Musical Based On Dan Fogelberg Songs Has Nashville Premiere
A musical based on the songs of 1970s singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg has launched in Nashville. It's called "Part of the Plan."
Amy Eskind of Nashville Public Radio spoke with its LA producers about why they created the show, and chose Nashville for the opening.
This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news