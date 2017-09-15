Here & Now
Irma Recovery In St. Thomas Expected To Be Slow And Painful
The extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean is still coming into view. On St. John, many residents remain without power and officials fear the fresh water supply is low.
But the devastation may be even worse on St. Thomas, where aid has been slowed by destroyed infrastructure. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Jason Beaubien (@jasonbnpr), who is in St. Thomas.
This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
