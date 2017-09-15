Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

The Fabulous Success And Fiery Death Of Cassini

September 15, 2017
With this view, Cassini captured one of its last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)MoreCloseclosemore
After 20 years of travel and nearly 5 billion miles, the Cassini spacecraft came to a fiery end Friday morning. The spacecraft circled Saturn almost 300 times and gave scientists an unprecedented look at the giant planet.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Joe Palca (@joesbigidea), who was at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for Cassini's end.

This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

