Here & Now
Support the news
The Fabulous Success And Fiery Death Of Cassini
After 20 years of travel and nearly 5 billion miles, the Cassini spacecraft came to a fiery end Friday morning. The spacecraft circled Saturn almost 300 times and gave scientists an unprecedented look at the giant planet.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Joe Palca (@joesbigidea), who was at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for Cassini's end.
This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news