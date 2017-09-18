Here & Now
Support the news
In St. Louis, Silent Protest After Night Of Violence And Arrests04:11Play
Protesters led a silent march Monday morning in St. Louis, continuing the dayslong rallies after former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.
Protests began peacefully Sunday night, but later erupted into violence, resulting in more than 80 arrests. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from St. Louis Public Radio's Nancy Fowler (@NancyFowlerSTL).
This segment aired on September 18, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news