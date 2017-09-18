Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

In St. Louis, Silent Protest After Night Of Violence And Arrests04:11Download

Play
September 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A man yells at a law enforcement officer during a protest action following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo. Protests erupted following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who was charged with first-degree murder last year in the shooting death of motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A man yells at a law enforcement officer during a protest action following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo. Protests erupted following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who was charged with first-degree murder last year in the shooting death of motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Protesters led a silent march Monday morning in St. Louis, continuing the dayslong rallies after former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

Protests began peacefully Sunday night, but later erupted into violence, resulting in more than 80 arrests. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from St. Louis Public Radio's Nancy Fowler (@NancyFowlerSTL).

This segment aired on September 18, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news