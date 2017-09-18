Protesters led a silent march Monday morning in St. Louis, continuing the dayslong rallies after former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

Protests began peacefully Sunday night, but later erupted into violence, resulting in more than 80 arrests. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from St. Louis Public Radio's Nancy Fowler (@NancyFowlerSTL).