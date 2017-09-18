Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump At The U.N. And One Last Shot At Affordable Care Act Repeal

September 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump arrives for the "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development" meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump arrives for the "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development" meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump has a love-hate relationship with the United Nations, but on Tuesday he's hoping to win the organization's support when he addresses the General Assembly.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about Trump's prospects there and the week ahead in politics.

This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news