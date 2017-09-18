Here & Now
Support the news
Trump At The U.N. And One Last Shot At Affordable Care Act Repeal
President Trump has a love-hate relationship with the United Nations, but on Tuesday he's hoping to win the organization's support when he addresses the General Assembly.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about Trump's prospects there and the week ahead in politics.
This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news