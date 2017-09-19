Meet 'Dinger,' The Colorado Rockies Mascot Fans Love To Hate

Baseball's regular season is winding down, and the Colorado Rockies are in the running to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Their only hope right now is to capture a wild card spot in the National League. If they make it, the team's portly, cuddly mascot — a purple triceratops named Dinger — will be back in the spotlight.

Colorado Public Radio's Vic Vela (@VicVela1) has more on the mascot some fans love to hate.