How Damaging Would A Major Earthquake Be For San Francisco And Los Angeles?

There was a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in the Los Angeles area Monday night. It wasn't strong enough to cause serious damage, but it's a reminder of a looming potential disaster: a major earthquake in California.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with seismologist Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones), research associate at Caltech's Seismological Laboratory and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, about how destructive such an earthquake would be and how well prepared the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas are for it and its aftermath.