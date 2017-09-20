Here & Now
Support the news
Dave Eggers Picture Book 'Her Right Foot' Teaches Kids About Immigration
Have you ever noticed that the Statue of Liberty isn't standing still? Her right foot is actually lifted, as if in mid-stride. National Book Award winner Dave Eggers tells the story of the building of the statue in his new picture book "Her Right Foot."
He also uses the statue's seeming mobility to teach kids about immigration and immigrants. Eggers joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the book.
Art From 'Her Right Foot'
From Her Right Foot by Dave Eggers. Art © Shawn Harris.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news