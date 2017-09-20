Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Dave Eggers Picture Book 'Her Right Foot' Teaches Kids About Immigration

September 20, 2017
"Her Right Foot," by Dave Eggers, art by Shawn Harris. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
"Her Right Foot," by Dave Eggers, art by Shawn Harris. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Have you ever noticed that the Statue of Liberty isn't standing still? Her right foot is actually lifted, as if in mid-stride. National Book Award winner Dave Eggers tells the story of the building of the statue in his new picture book "Her Right Foot."

He also uses the statue's seeming mobility to teach kids about immigration and immigrants. Eggers joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to talk about the book.

Art From 'Her Right Foot'

(Courtesy Chronicle Books)
(Courtesy Chronicle Books)
(Courtesy Chronicle Books)
(Courtesy Chronicle Books)
(Courtesy Chronicle Books)
(Courtesy Chronicle Books)

From Her Right Foot by Dave Eggers. Art © Shawn Harris.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017.

