Here & Now
Support the news
Residents And Neighbors Work To Clear Rubble After Mexico City Earthquake
With the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake in Mexico City now reaching over 200, residents and first responders worked through the night and morning to clear rubble from collapsed buildings and look for people still trapped.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Associated Press reporter Peter Orsi (@Peter_Orsi) in Mexico City about what he's been seeing, and how government officials are responding to the tragedy.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news