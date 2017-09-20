Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Residents And Neighbors Work To Clear Rubble After Mexico City Earthquake

September 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Volunteers remove rubble during the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20, 2017, after a strong quake hit central Mexico. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Volunteers remove rubble during the search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on Sept. 20, 2017, after a strong quake hit central Mexico. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

With the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake in Mexico City now reaching over 200, residents and first responders worked through the night and morning to clear rubble from collapsed buildings and look for people still trapped.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Associated Press reporter Peter Orsi (@Peter_Orsi) in Mexico City about what he's been seeing, and how government officials are responding to the tragedy.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news