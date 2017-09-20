September 20, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 20, 2017 full broadcast, we continue updated coverage of both Hurricane Maria, which has made landfall in Puerto Rico, and the magnitude 7.1 earthquake Tuesday in Mexico City. Also we welcome political analysts Jamal Simmons and Paris Dennard to discuss President Trump's speech to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday and the most recent GOP efforts to do away with the Affordable Care Act. And, we talk with playwright Sarah Ruhl, whose new production "For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday" was written as a present to her mother. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.