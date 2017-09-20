Trump Administration Looks To Expand Oil Development In Alaska

The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is seeking a permit to allow new assessments of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's oil potential. The administration is also eyeing another chunk of federal land for possible development just west of the refuge: the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The vast, remote area may not be as well known, but conservation groups say parts of the reserve are equally worth protecting. Elizabeth Harball (@ElizHarball) from Alaska's Energy Desk has the story.